Fewer Americans Plan To Watch Inauguration Friday Than In 2009: Survey




19.01.17 16:40
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Less than half of Americans (46 percent) who took part in a survey said they plan to watch as Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office on Friday, while 51 percent said they do not intend to watch the inauguration.


Interest in Trump's inaugural is lower than for Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009, when two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) said they were planning to watch, according to a new Pew Research Center survey, conducted January 4-9 among 1,502 adults.


It is also lower than for Bill Clinton's first inaugural in 1993, when 57 percent said they intended to watch.


About seven-in-ten Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (69%) say they will watch the event, compared with just 30% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.


