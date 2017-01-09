Ferrexpo Says Pellet Production Down Slightly In FY16

Erweiterte Funktionen



LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.

L) Monday said its total pellet production for the full year was down 4 percent to 11.2 million tonnes or MT from last year's 11.7 million tonnes.


Sales volumes during the year was about 11.7 million tonnes, compared to 11.3 million tonnes in 2015, reflecting strong global demand for the Group's pellets.



The Group added its average pellet price in 2016 increased slightly, reflecting a recovery in the 62% Fe iron ore fines price during the year and a steadily improving pellet premium following lows reached in 1Q 2016.


