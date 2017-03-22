Ferrexpo FY16 Profit Rises; To Pay Special Dividend

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported profit before tax of $231 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to $25 million, prior year.



Profit for the year from continuing operations increased to $189 million from $31 million in 2015. Earnings per share in US cents was 31.91 compared to 5.63. The Group said the earnings growth was driven by a strong EBITDA performance as well as a significant reduction in write-offs and allowances. EBITDA was $375 million compared to $313 million in 2015, an increase of 20% reflecting increased turnover and lower costs.

Before special items, fiscal 2016 profit from continuing operations increased to $199 million from $142 million. Before special items, earnings per share in US cents was 33.51 compared to 23.86, previous year.

Fiscal year Group revenue increased 2.6% to $986 million from $961 million, last year, principally reflecting higher sales volumes. Ferrexpo increased its sales volumes by 3% to 11.7 million tonnes.

A final ordinary dividend of 3.3 US cents per share is being proposed. The Board will also be paying a special dividend of 3.3 US cents per share. The special dividend will be paid on 11 April 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 31 March 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM