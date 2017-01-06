Fenner Says Q1 Trading Satisfactory;sees FY Results Comfortably Above Prior View

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.01.17 08:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Reinforced polymer products maker Fenner Plc.

(FENR.L) said that trading in the first quarter has been satisfactory and reflected the progress it has been making in all its businesses.It expects that the Group's results for the current financial year will be comfortably above previous expectations. The Group's net borrowings remain in line with previous expectations.


CDI, AEP's principal oil & gas business, is seeing an improving trend in order intake and customer enquiries reflecting its strengthening market position, together with a further rise in the US rig count.


The Medical businesses are performing well and in line with expectations.


In North America, the industrial business continues to make progress as a result of the on-going refocusing/restructuring programme announced this time last year. There has been some increase in order intake from customers within the coal industry albeit from very low levels. In Europe, trading continues to be satisfactory, despite low levels of major project work.


In Australia, ECS is ahead of last year's results although, as anticipated, higher commodity prices and the general improvement in sentiment within the mining industry have not yet translated into increased orders for conveyor belt with miners remaining focused on controlling costs.


In China, restructuring within the coal mining industry has, as expected, led to ECS seeing a much reduced order intake.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


