Feds Claim Breathometer Made False Claims About Accuracy

that bars the company from making future claims about the accuracy of its breathalyzer products unless such claims are supported by testing.

The company is also required to notify and pay full refunds to consumers who bought their devices.

People relied on the defendant's products to decide whether it was safe to get behind the wheel," said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. "Overstating the accuracy of the devices was deceptive - and dangerous."

According to the complaint, Breathometer's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Charles Michael Yim Yim obtained initial financing for his breathalyzer product by pitching it to the investors on the television show "Shark Tank." The company sold two versions of the Breathometer - Original and Breeze with ads that claimed that the accuracy of product was proven by "government-lab grade testing."

An ad for the Breeze claimed it was a "law-enforcement grade product."

However, neither of the products were adequately tested for accuracy, the FTC alleged. Further, the FTC charged that the company were aware that Breeze regularly understated BAC levels.

