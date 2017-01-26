Erweiterte Funktionen



Federated Investors, Inc Reveals 17% Gain In Q4 Profit




26.01.17 22:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $55.84 million, or $0.52 per share. This was up from $47.61 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $289.90 million. This was up from $243.64 million last year.


Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $55.84 Mln. vs. $47.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $289.90 Mln vs. $243.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,4701 $ 2,52 $ -0,0499 $ -1,98% 27.01./18:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US03832V3078 A2AT45 15,40 $ 1,10 $
Werte im Artikel
2,47 minus
-1,98%
26,24 minus
-3,46%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,278 € +6,25%  08:08
Frankfurt 2,318 € +6,23%  08:03
Stuttgart 2,21 € -1,60%  17:17
Nasdaq 2,4701 $ -1,98%  18:49
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
42 Apricus Biosciences - könnte in. 18.01.17
91 NEXMED INC (WKN: 914164 /. 14.10.11
3 Apricus Biosciences ( APRI //. 15.03.11
4 Neuanfang nach R/S (2010) 06.08.10
3 Nexmed! - könnte sich lohnen 08.02.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...