Federated Investors, Inc Reveals 17% Gain In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $55.84 million, or $0.52 per share. This was up from $47.61 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.0% to $289.90 million. This was up from $243.64 million last year.

Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $55.84 Mln. vs. $47.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $289.90 Mln vs. $243.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.0%

