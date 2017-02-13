Federal Rlty Inv Trust Profit Rises 9% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.02.17 22:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $104.92 million, or $1.45 per share. This was higher than $96.47 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $204.11 million. This was up from $192.51 million last year.


Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $104.92 Mln. vs. $96.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.8% -Revenue (Q4): $204.11 Mln vs. $192.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%


