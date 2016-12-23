Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Porsche Vz":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Federal Court Dismisses EUR 1.2 Bln Damages Claim Against Porsche




23.12.16 14:53
dpa-AFX


STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.

PK, POAHF.PK) said that the Federal Court of Justice in a final judgment has dismissed claims of 1.2 billion euros asserted by U.S. hedge funds against the company.


The Federal Court of Justice dismissed the appeal lodged by 19 plaintiffs against the non-admission of an appeal against the appeal judgment of the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart of 26 March 2015.


The U.S. hedge funds had last asserted claims against Porsche SE of around 1.2 billion euro due to alleged damages arising from alleged short selling transactions as well as swaps and options relating to ordinary shares of Volkswagen AG in 2008.


With the Federal Court of Justice's decision, the claim has now been dismissed in a final judgment. The Regional Court of Stuttgart and the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart had earlier dismissed the plaintiffs' earlier appeals.


Dr. Manfred Döss, member of the executive board of Porsche SE responsible for legal affairs and compliance, said, "With this decision, for the first time claims for over one billion euro against Porsche SE were dismissed in a final judgment of Germany's highest civil court. After the final acquittal in the criminal proceedings in July 2016, this is the next important step for our company."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
53,42 € 53,62 € -0,20 € -0,37% 23.12./20:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PAH0038 PAH003 54,04 € 35,94 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,369 € -0,06%  23.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 56,00 $ +0,63%  23.12.16
Frankfurt 53,20 € +0,01%  23.12.16
Stuttgart 53,215 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Düsseldorf 53,46 € -0,22%  23.12.16
Berlin 53,47 € -0,28%  23.12.16
Xetra 53,42 € -0,37%  23.12.16
Hamburg 53,50 € -0,80%  23.12.16
München 53,22 € -0,97%  23.12.16
Hannover 52,70 € -1,20%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
486 TOP Value-Aktien 07:12
12989 Porsche: verblichener Ruhm ? 23.12.16
282 VW St - VW Vz - Porsche . 03.11.16
239 Historische Chance, erneuter Ca. 12.03.16
4 Löschung 24.09.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...