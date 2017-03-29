Fed's Evans Sees Interest Rates Rising At Snail's Pace

Erweiterte Funktionen


29.03.17 17:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A key official at the Federal Reserve sees interest rates rising at a anemic pace over the next two years.


The Fed has projected two more rate increases in 2017, but Chicago Fed President Charles Evans thinks its possible that only one will be warranted.


"My current dual mandate outlook allows me to support another one or two increases this year," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery at the DZ Bank-OMFIF International Capital Markets Conference in Frankfurt. 


"For the first time in quite a while, I see more notable upside risks to growth," he said. "A lot will depend on how the fiscal and international issues play out."


The Fed has raised rates only three times since the fiscal crisis of 2008.


Evans sees rates rising to 2% by year-end 2018, still accommodative by traditional standards.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



