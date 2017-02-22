Fed Minutes Show Bias Toward Cautious Rate Hikes

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many policy makers on the Federal Reserve back an interest rate hike 'fairly soon' if economy stays on course or strengthens, according to the minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting.





However, a number of Fed members said they want the central bank to go slow on raising rates, given uncertainties about the new Trump administration's fiscal and trade proposals.

The Fed should be cautious "in anticipation of policy proposals that might not be enacted, or that, if enacted might turn out to have different consequences for economic activity and inflation than currently anticipated," the minutes said.

Among Trump's bold ideas, stimulus spending could spark inflation that would lead the Fed to raise interest rates in the near term.

The January 30-February 1 meeting was the first since Trump took office. The FOMC meets again in March. Markets expect the Fed will delay tightening until May or June, as Trump's spending proposals are unlikely to be flushed out until then.

