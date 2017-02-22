Erweiterte Funktionen


Fed Minutes Show Bias Toward Cautious Rate Hikes




22.02.17 20:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many policy makers on the Federal Reserve back an interest rate hike 'fairly soon' if economy stays on course or strengthens, according to the minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting.


However, a number of Fed members said they want the central bank to go slow on raising rates, given uncertainties about the new Trump administration's fiscal and trade proposals.


The Fed should be cautious "in anticipation of policy proposals that might not be enacted, or that, if enacted might turn out to have different consequences for economic activity and inflation than currently anticipated," the minutes said.


Among Trump's bold ideas, stimulus spending could spark inflation that would lead the Fed to raise interest rates in the near term.


The January 30-February 1 meeting was the first since Trump took office. The FOMC meets again in March. Markets expect the Fed will delay tightening until May or June, as Trump's spending proposals are unlikely to be flushed out until then.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:20 , dpa-AFX
Interface Inc. Announces 74% Retreat In Q4 [...]
22:02 , dpa-AFX
Garmin Pulls Back Off Best Levels But Rema [...]
21:51 , dpa-AFX
Amazon Offers One-Time Discount Just Becau [...]
21:36 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Slightly Higher Following Fed [...]
21:12 , dpa-AFX
Trump Promises To Clean Up "Out Of Control [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...