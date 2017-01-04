Fed Minutes: Rate Hike Imminent If Unemployment Falls Further

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.01.17 20:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most Federal Reserve members expect further rate hikes in 2017, according to the minutes of the November meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.


The pace of further interest rate hikes may speed up if the jobs market continues to improve, according to the minutes of the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.


At that meeting, the FOMC raised interest rates for only the second time in a decade, with policy makers also predicting two or three additional rate hikes in 2017


However, "A number of risks" might call for "different path" than present course of gradual rate hikes, the minutes revealed Wednesday.


