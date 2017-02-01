Erweiterte Funktionen
Fed Keeps Rates On Hold, Mum On Outlook
01.02.17 20:18
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates on hold, taking a wait-and-see approach as President Donald Trump and Congress negotiate on fiscal stimulus plans.
The decision to keep rates on hold was expected.
Markets were hoping the Fed would offer clues about when the next interest rate would come, but policy makers gave no indication as to whether further tightening imminent.
