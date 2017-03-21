Erweiterte Funktionen

FedEx Corporation Reveals 8% Drop In Q3 Bottom Line




21.03.17 21:37
dpa-AFX


MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit totaled $638 million, or $2.35 per share. This was down from $692 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $15.0 billion. This was up from $12.7 billion last year.


FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $638 Mln. vs. $692 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.8% -EPS (Q3): $2.35 vs. $2.51 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q3): $15.0 Bln vs. $12.7 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.1%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.85 - $12.35


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



