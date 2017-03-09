'Fearless Girl' Statue At Wall Street To Mark Power Of Women In Leadership

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dow Jones Industrial Average":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To mark the power of women in leadership, major asset managing firm State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) placed a statue of a young girl, representing the future, near Wall Street in New York City.





"Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference," reads a plaque at the feet of the bronze statue named "Fearless Girl," which drew crowds.

Marking International Women's Day and the one-year anniversary of its SPDR®SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) called on more than 3,500 companies that SSGA invests on behalf of clients, representing more than $30 trillion in market capitalization to take intentional steps to increase the number of women on their corporate boards.

According to an MSCI study, companies with strong female leadership generated a return on equity of 10.1 percent per year versus 7.4 percent for those without a critical mass of women at the top. According to a 2015 McKinsey Global Institute report, moving to a scenario where women participate in the economy identically to men would add up to $28 trillion, or an additional 26 percent, to annual global GDP by 2025 compared to a business as usual scenario.4

Despite this, one out of every four Russell 3000 companies do not have even one woman on their board, and nearly 60 percent have fewer than 15 percent of their boards comprising women directors, SSGA said.

SSGA has issues guidelines to drive greater board gender diversity through active dialogue and engagement with company and board leadership. In the event that a company fails to take action to increase the number of women on its board, SSGA will use proxy voting power to influence change - voting against the chair of the board's nominating and/or governance committee if necessary.

