Fastenal Co. Q4 Income Rises 3%
18.01.17 13:10
dpa-AFX
WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $114.81 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $111.90 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $947.95 million. This was up from $922.79 million last year.
Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $114.81 Mln. vs. $111.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $947.95 Mln vs. $922.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,153 €
|44,829 €
|0,324 €
|+0,72%
|18.01./14:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|47,01 €
|33,11 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,72 €
|0,00%
|17.01.17
|Stuttgart
|45,197 €
|+0,82%
|13:54
|Frankfurt
|45,153 €
|+0,72%
|08:12
|Hamburg
|45,15 €
|+0,71%
|08:09
|Berlin
|45,04 €
|+0,27%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|44,835 €
|+0,20%
|10:29
|München
|45,15 €
|+0,12%
|08:11
|Nasdaq
|48,255 $
|0,00%
|17.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8
|Fastenal
|12.04.16
|5
|Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne.
|25.07.12