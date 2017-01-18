Fastenal Co. Q4 Income Rises 3%

Erweiterte Funktionen



18.01.17 13:10
dpa-AFX


WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $114.81 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $111.90 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $947.95 million. This was up from $922.79 million last year.


Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $114.81 Mln. vs. $111.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $947.95 Mln vs. $922.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%


