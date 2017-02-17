Fannie Mae Turns To Profit In 2016; To Pay $5.5 Bln Dividend To Treasury
17.02.17 14:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA) reported that its net income attributable to common stockholders for fiscal year 2016 was $77 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $262 million or $0.05 per share in the prior year.
Fannie Mae's 2016 net income of $12.3 billion increased from $11.0 billion in 2015 due primarily to a shift to credit-related income in 2016 from credit-related expense in 2015 driven by a higher benefit for credit losses and lower foreclosed property expense.
Net revenues were $22.3 billion, compared with $22.8 billion in 2015.
The company expects to pay Treasury $5.5 billion in dividends in March 2017. With the expected March 2017 dividend payment, Fannie Mae will have paid a total of $159.9 billion in dividends to Treasury.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,16 $
|4,15 $
|0,01 $
|+0,24%
|17.02./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3135861090
|856099
|5,00 $
|0,0010 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,86 €
|-1,73%
|15:49
|München
|4,054 €
|+5,63%
|13:56
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,16 $
|+0,24%
|15:52
|Stuttgart
|3,871 €
|-1,25%
|15:32
|Berlin
|3,872 €
|-2,69%
|08:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|29524
|Potential ohne ENDE?
|15:31
|34
|FANNIE MAE geht noch was?
|11.01.17
|546
|Die Hypothekenbanken - Langfr.
|12.12.16
|179
|Zwillinge im Fokus
|08.07.14
|4
|wo bleiben hoffenlich neue gute.
|20.12.13