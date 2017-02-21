Erweiterte Funktionen



Fang To End Proposed Acquisition Of Wanli Controlling Stake




21.02.17 13:44
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN), a real estate Internet portal in China, said it has entered into an agreement to terminate its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Chongqing Wanli New Energy Co.

, Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the sale of Wanli's assets. Wanli is a manufacturer of storage batteries.


The transacting parties agreed to terminate the restructuring due to substantial regulatory uncertainties in China. The termination agreement will become effective upon board approvals of the transacting parties.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,948 € 2,948 € -   € 0,00% 21.02./14:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30711Y1029 A2AR8W 5,28 € 2,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,948 € 0,00%  16.02.17
Berlin 2,834 € +0,25%  08:09
NYSE 3,11 $ 0,00%  17.02.17
Stuttgart 2,902 € -0,85%  08:03
Frankfurt 2,869 € -1,78%  09:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
16 Soufun-chinesische Immobilien-un. 23.07.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...