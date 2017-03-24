Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Holdings in Company

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.03.17 14:37
dpa-AFX


24 March 2017 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

(TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) ("Falcon") was informed on 23 March 2017 that Sweetpea Petroleum Pty Ltd. is the beneficial owner of 80,625,170 common shares of Falcon ("Shares"), representing 8.69% of Falcon's issued and outstanding Shares.



CONTACT DETAILS:


Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702


Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042


Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162




Davy (NOMAD & Broker)


John Frain / Anthony Farrell               +353 1 679 6363



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.


For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. via GlobeNewswire



B8B4V47R33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


