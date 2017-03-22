Failed Labor Secretary Nominee Retires From Carl's Jr. Owner

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Yum! Brands":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.



, the parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains, said it has appointed Jason Marker as its new chief executive officer to replace Andy Puzder, who last month withdrew his nomination to serve as Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump. Marker is expected to start as CEO in April.

Puzder, aged 66, has served as CEO of Franklin, Tennessee-based CKE Restaurants since 2000.

In February, Puzder withdrew his nomination to be Labor Secretary under President Trump amid revelations that he once employed an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper for several years and also failed to pay the required taxes until much later.

In addition, Democrats and labor groups were critical of Puzder's opposition to the Obama administration's proposal to expand overtime pay as well as his views on raising the minimum wage. They had questioned his ability to oversee the agency in charge of protecting worker rights.

Additionally, Puzder's ex-wife accused him of physical abuse in a 1990 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," although she has since retracted the allegations.

The incoming CEO of CKE Restaurants, Marker was most recently was President of Yum Brands Inc.'s Kentucky Fried Chicken in the U.S.

Marker, aged 46, brings with him experience from a variety of senior leadership roles at KFC U.S., KFC International and Unilever.

"Jason has tremendous experience in franchising, in the QSR sector, and in positioning and growing iconic brands. I expressed my desire to have CKE plan for succession approximately a year ago, and I could not be more pleased to have Jason Marker selected to be the company's next leader," Puzder said.

Prior to becoming president in 2013, Marker served KFC and Yum! Brands International in various marketing leadership roles. He also worked in various brand management leadership roles at Unilever.

