Facebook stock: Caution? No! A buy opportunity!

22.05.18 18:21
Finanztrends

Facebook persuaded every critic during the last week. The stock works on pushing the all-time high even further. Currently, 157.60 Euro seems to be falling soon and above that there are no more resistances watiting. The stock might be able to grow. Maybe important prices like 200 or 250 Euro will represent the next obstacles. Because of the soon-to-be newly reached ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

