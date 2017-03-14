Erweiterte Funktionen



Facebook Trying To Stop Developers From Using Data For Surveillance




14.03.17 16:59
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Making its policies explicit, social media giant Facebook said developers can not use data obtained from them to provide tools that are used for surveillance.

This will be applicable to Instagram also.


In a privacy policy update, Facebook said it has been taking enforcement action against developers who created and marketed tools meant for surveillance, in violation its existing policies.


Further the company said it is committed to build a community where people can feel safe making their voices heard. Facebook work with the American Civil Liberties Union of California, Color of Change, and the Center for Media Justice.


Earlier there were allegations against Facebook that its information were used by police for surveillance. American Civil Liberties Union of California has reported that police has been using info from Facebook to track protesters and demonstrators. Various human rights advocates have demanded shut down of provision in the site for tracking.


