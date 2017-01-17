Erweiterte Funktionen



Facebook To Open First Ever Start-up Base In Paris




17.01.17 17:02
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company would be a founding partner of Station F start-up garage in Paris.

There will be more than 3000 desks for tech companies at the start-up garage.


In its first ever start-up project, Facebook plans to have 80 desks and would initiate the activities by April.


As per the current plans Facebook will mentor 10 to 15 start ups in every six months. Workshops and engineers from Facebook would help youngsters to learn more. The company looks forward to potential acquisitions of promising start-ups also.


Station F is financed by investor Xavier Niel and is led by Roxanne Varza. Niel owns a coding university called 42 that has an ambitious plan to educate 10,000 students in next five years.


Sandberg also revealed plans to launch first policy lab at Science Po or Paris Institute of Political Studies in France. Science Po is focusing on improving the training available for public servants and politicians. Ecole 42 and SupInternet will be working with Facebook for this venture.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
127,64 $ 128,34 $ -0,70 $ -0,55% 17.01./18:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30303M1027 A1JWVX 133,50 $ 89,37 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		119,154 € -1,52%  18:47
Nasdaq 127,64 $ -0,55%  18:39
Stuttgart 119,498 € -0,83%  16:11
Düsseldorf 119,72 € -1,08%  17:05
Hannover 119,25 € -1,16%  16:25
München 119,48 € -1,23%  17:55
Berlin 119,56 € -1,28%  12:01
Frankfurt 119,506 € -1,34%  17:50
Xetra 119,15 € -1,41%  17:35
Hamburg 119,25 € -1,53%  15:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
103 Facebook Verfünffachung 11.01.17
9 Zertifikat Handel US-Aktien sei. 05.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
384 Wer ist bei Facebook eingestie. 08.12.16
1 Facebook baut Riesen-Drohne! 11.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...