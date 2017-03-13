Erweiterte Funktionen


Facebook To Launch Mobile Video Ads: Report




13.03.17 15:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook on March 16 will launch Mobile Video Ads, its biggest business-to-business advertising endeavor in the company's 13-year history, Adweek reported Sunday quoting Bob Gruters, the digital media giant's U.

S. group director.


The Facebook brand campaign aims to educate and inspire marketers to invest more in mobile video ads and to generally shift industry mindsets toward clips specifically created for the platform's smartphone users.


"It's going to be online, it's going to be print, it's going to be out of home, and we'll use our platforms, which we think are really effective for B-to-B messaging," according to Gruters.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:42 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: mybet Holding SE: New IT platfo [...]
16:40 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
16:40 , dpa-AFX
Niederlande: Rutte will Signal gegen 'falschen [...]
16:29 , dpa-AFX
Berlin Airport Strike Grounds Hundreds Of Flig [...]
16:29 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...