Facebook To Launch Mobile Video Ads: Report

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook on March 16 will launch Mobile Video Ads, its biggest business-to-business advertising endeavor in the company's 13-year history, Adweek reported Sunday quoting Bob Gruters, the digital media giant's U.



S. group director.

The Facebook brand campaign aims to educate and inspire marketers to invest more in mobile video ads and to generally shift industry mindsets toward clips specifically created for the platform's smartphone users.

"It's going to be online, it's going to be print, it's going to be out of home, and we'll use our platforms, which we think are really effective for B-to-B messaging," according to Gruters.

