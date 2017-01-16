Erweiterte Funktionen



Facebook To Launch Its Fake News Filter In Germany




16.01.17 14:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook inc. (FB) will launch its fake news filter in Germany, where lawmakers have expressed growing concern over the spread of fabricated news stories and Russian interference ahead of national elections later this year.


The company will begin fact-checking and flagging fake news for users in Germany over the coming weeks.


The tools were first launched in the US last month, as part of a partnership with independent fact-checking organizations.


Facebook has been widely criticized after some users complained that fake news had influenced the US presidential election.


German government officials have expressed concern that misinformation on the internet could influence the country's parliamentary election this year.


