Facebook Share: The autocrat remains stubborn!

05.06.20 17:16
Finanztrends

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg again defends his company’s handling of controversial messages from the US president (via Reuters). Donald Trump’s messages have been reviewed and it was right not to delete them from the platform, a Facebook spokeswoman said, quoting Zuckerberg’s statements from a video conference with employees held on Tuesday evening. With this, the company founder has once again confirmed ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

