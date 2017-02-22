Erweiterte Funktionen



Facebook Reportedly In Talks To Stream Major League Baseball Games




22.02.17 05:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is in talks to stream Major League Baseball games, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.


The deal would involve one game a week in the coming season, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. An agreement with Facebook would need to be approved by Major League Baseball's owners, the report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
133,72 $ 133,53 $ 0,19 $ +0,14% 22.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30303M1027 A1JWVX 135,49 $ 102,74 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		126,871 € +0,17%  21.02.17
Hamburg 127,10 € +0,63%  21.02.17
Hannover 126,33 € +0,46%  21.02.17
Berlin 127,10 € +0,46%  21.02.17
Nasdaq 133,72 $ +0,14%  21.02.17
München 126,22 € +0,02%  21.02.17
Stuttgart 126,486 € 0,00%  21.02.17
Düsseldorf 126,65 € -0,39%  21.02.17
Frankfurt 126,185 € -0,40%  21.02.17
Xetra 126,35 € -0,47%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Zertifikat Handel US-Aktien sei. 13.02.17
132 Facebook Verfünffachung 09.02.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
384 Wer ist bei Facebook eingestie. 08.12.16
1 Facebook baut Riesen-Drohne! 11.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...