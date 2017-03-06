Facebook Making It Easier To Dislike In Private

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) is reportedly testing a Dislike button.



However, instead of the much-asked ability to "dislike" posts on Facebook's News Feed, the social networking giant is testing the "thumbs down" emoji on its Messenger app, Tech Crunch reported.

According to the report, some users can now use a Reactions option. When users hover over messages friends have sent in a chat thread, they can select emojis such as Like, Dislike, Heart-Eyes, LOL, WOW, Sad and Angry to show their reaction to that message. Everyone in the thread will then see that reaction counted below the specific message.

The feature will also have a reaction counter, which would list the number of reactions on any given line.

Facebook confirmed the feature to TechCrunch and said, "We're always testing ways to make Messenger more fun and engaging. This is a small test where we enable people to share an emoji that best represents their feelings on a message."

