Facebook Launches Camera With New Ways To Share Photos And Videos

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Facebook launched a new camera with effects and two additional ways to share the photos and videos the user take.





Starting this week on iOS and Android phones, users can tap on the camera icon on the top left corner of the Facebook app or swipe right from News Feed to try out the new in-app camera.

The Facebook camera is packed with dozens of effects like masks, frames and interactive filters that one can apply to his photos and videos. "Reactive effects let you interact with dynamic objects - like falling snow - and style effects apply an artistic filter to your video in real time, letting you turn your everyday selfie into a Picasso-style work of art," Facebook said in a statement.

In the main Facebook app, the social media giant is also introducing Facebook Stories, which lets users share multiple photos and videos as part of a visual collection atop News Feed. "Facebook members' friends can view photos or videos from their story for 24 hours, and stories won't appear on your Timeline or in News Feed unless you post them there, too," Facebook said.

