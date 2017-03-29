Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BHP Billiton":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Facebook Launches Camera With New Ways To Share Photos And Videos




29.03.17 16:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Facebook launched a new camera with effects and two additional ways to share the photos and videos the user take.


Starting this week on iOS and Android phones, users can tap on the camera icon on the top left corner of the Facebook app or swipe right from News Feed to try out the new in-app camera.


The Facebook camera is packed with dozens of effects like masks, frames and interactive filters that one can apply to his photos and videos. "Reactive effects let you interact with dynamic objects - like falling snow - and style effects apply an artistic filter to your video in real time, letting you turn your everyday selfie into a Picasso-style work of art," Facebook said in a statement.


In the main Facebook app, the social media giant is also introducing Facebook Stories, which lets users share multiple photos and videos as part of a visual collection atop News Feed. "Facebook members' friends can view photos or videos from their story for 24 hours, and stories won't appear on your Timeline or in News Feed unless you post them there, too," Facebook said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,768 € 14,291 € 0,477 € +3,34% 29.03./17:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000566504 908101 17,68 € 8,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,768 € +3,34%  17:34
Xetra 14,635 € +3,06%  17:28
Stuttgart 14,401 € +1,80%  15:25
Düsseldorf 14,255 € +1,79%  08:20
Frankfurt 14,50 € +1,71%  16:30
München 14,50 € +1,58%  16:09
Berlin 14,575 € +1,39%  17:10
Hamburg 14,15 € +0,93%  08:13
Hannover 14,15 € +0,93%  08:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 15,66 $ -0,57%  23.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
368 BHP Billiton - Im Fadenkreuz v. 18.03.17
628 Minen, Metalle, Rohstoffe, Ener. 05.10.16
14 -- Invest in Australia -- 03.06.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...