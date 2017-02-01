Facebook, Inc Q4 Income Climbs 83%
01.02.17 22:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $4.15 billion, or $1.41 per share. This was higher than $2.27 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 50.9% to $8.81 billion. This was up from $5.84 billion last year.
Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $4.15 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 82.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $8.81 Bln vs. $5.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 50.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|133,23 $
|130,32 $
|2,91 $
|+2,23%
|01.02./23:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30303M1027
|A1JWVX
|133,50 $
|96,82 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|123,919 €
|+2,50%
|21:59
|Nasdaq
|133,23 $
|+2,23%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|122,80 €
|+2,03%
|19:26
|Düsseldorf
|122,49 €
|+1,69%
|16:08
|Hamburg
|121,90 €
|+1,58%
|11:05
|München
|121,90 €
|+1,57%
|11:31
|Berlin
|121,83 €
|+1,29%
|18:03
|Hannover
|121,95 €
|+1,20%
|10:28
|Xetra
|121,90 €
|+1,08%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|123,994 €
|0,00%
|21:41
