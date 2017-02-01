Facebook, Inc Q4 Income Climbs 83%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $4.15 billion, or $1.41 per share. This was higher than $2.27 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 50.9% to $8.81 billion. This was up from $5.84 billion last year.

Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $4.15 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 82.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $8.81 Bln vs. $5.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 50.9%

