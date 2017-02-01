Erweiterte Funktionen



Facebook, Inc Q4 Income Climbs 83%




01.02.17 22:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $4.15 billion, or $1.41 per share. This was higher than $2.27 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 50.9% to $8.81 billion. This was up from $5.84 billion last year.


Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $4.15 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 82.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $8.81 Bln vs. $5.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 50.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
133,23 $ 130,32 $ 2,91 $ +2,23% 01.02./23:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30303M1027 A1JWVX 133,50 $ 96,82 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		123,919 € +2,50%  21:59
Nasdaq 133,23 $ +2,23%  22:00
Frankfurt 122,80 € +2,03%  19:26
Düsseldorf 122,49 € +1,69%  16:08
Hamburg 121,90 € +1,58%  11:05
München 121,90 € +1,57%  11:31
Berlin 121,83 € +1,29%  18:03
Hannover 121,95 € +1,20%  10:28
Xetra 121,90 € +1,08%  17:35
Stuttgart 123,994 € 0,00%  21:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
116 Facebook Verfünffachung 22:54
9 Zertifikat Handel US-Aktien sei. 05.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
384 Wer ist bei Facebook eingestie. 08.12.16
1 Facebook baut Riesen-Drohne! 11.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...