Facebook, Amazon And Twitter Bidding For NFL Games

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Four major tech companies are reportedly bidding for the streaming rights of NFL's "Thursday Night Football" games next season.





According to a report by tech blog Recode, citing several unnamed sources, Twitter, Amazon, Facebook and YouTube are all bidding for the rights to stream 10 NFL games. Last season, Twitter paid $10 million for the same rights.

Although, its not clear how much the winning bidder will have to pay this year, it's likely to be far less than the $450 million CBS Corp. and NBCUniversal are collectively paying to broadcast the same 10 games.

The league is expected to make a decision within the next month. However, Twitter seems to win the rights again for this season.

Twitter had claimed that around 3.5 million people watched each game, on average.

