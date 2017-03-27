Erweiterte Funktionen

Facebook, Amazon And Twitter Bidding For NFL Games




27.03.17 19:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Four major tech companies are reportedly bidding for the streaming rights of NFL's "Thursday Night Football" games next season.


According to a report by tech blog Recode, citing several unnamed sources, Twitter, Amazon, Facebook and YouTube are all bidding for the rights to stream 10 NFL games. Last season, Twitter paid $10 million for the same rights.


Although, its not clear how much the winning bidder will have to pay this year, it's likely to be far less than the $450 million CBS Corp. and NBCUniversal are collectively paying to broadcast the same 10 games.


The league is expected to make a decision within the next month. However, Twitter seems to win the rights again for this season.


Twitter had claimed that around 3.5 million people watched each game, on average.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



