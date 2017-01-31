Erweiterte Funktionen

FUJIFILM 9-month Profit Down; Backs FY Outlook




31.01.17 13:48
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

(FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the nine months ended December 31 2016 was 76.9 billion yen, down 8.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year.


Consolidated revenue for the period was 1.70 trillion yen down 7.5% from the prior year, reflecting negative impact of yen appreciation (140.0 billion yen), while the sales of such businesses as flat panel display (FPD) materials and electronic materials increased.


Operating income totaled 114.1 billion yen, down 14.8% from the prior year, reflecting negative impact of yen appreciation (30.7 billion yen), while the improvement of profitability in each business continued.


The company still expects net income attributable to the company to be 112 billion yen or 252.51 yen per share and revenue of 2.40 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.


The company concluded that the year-end cash dividends would be paid at 35.00 yen per share. Together with the interim cash dividends of 35.00 yen per share, cash dividends applicable to the fiscal year under review are expected to be paid at 70.00 yen per share, up 5.00 yen per share from the previous fiscal year.


In the event of successful completion of the tender offer, Wako Pure Chemical will be a consolidated subsidiary of the Company on April 21, 2017. Therefore, the company expects no impact on the consolidated financial results of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


