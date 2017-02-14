FTSE 100 Turns Flat After Inflation Data

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.02.17 11:16
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally higher on Tuesday and the pound retreated after U.

K. inflation as measured by CPI rose less than expected in January.


The headline inflation rose to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent in December. That's its fastest pace since June 2014 but slightly below the 1.9 percent forecasted by economists.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,279 in late opening deals after five straight sessions of gains.


Shares of TUI rallied 4.5 percent after the tour operator agreed to sell its specialty travel company Travelopia for about $407 million to investment firm KKR.


Next Plc shares rose 1 percent after the fashion retailer appointed Michael Roney as its next chairman.


Rolls Royce Holdings fell almost 4 percent. The engines maker posted a hefty 2016 loss, reflecting currency fluctuations and a one-time charge for bribery settlements with U.S., British and Brazilian authorities.


Anglo American lost 1 percent after its Kumba unit reported FY underlying earnings of $438 million.


Diversified miner Glencore slid marginally after it bought the remaining 31 percent stake in Mutanda for $922-million and a further 10.25 percent stake in Katanga for $38-million from Dan Gertler's Fleurette group.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



