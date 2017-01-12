FTSE 100 Snaps Winning Run As Pound Rises

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares snapped a 12-day winning streak on Thursday as the pound regained momentum and investors digested trading updates from a slew of retailers.





Trump's comments on drug pricing and claims that Mexico will pay for his long proposed border wall also dented investor sentiment on a light day on the economic front.

The recent data is consistent with some further upgrade of growth forecast but the process has not started yet, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told lawmakers today.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 11 points or 0.15 percent at 7,279 in late opening deals after inching up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Barratt Developments tumbled 2 percent. The housebuilder reported that it had completed 367 homes in London during the six months ended December, down 56 percent from the same period last year.

Associated British Food shares lost 3 percent. The company reported a drop in like-for-like sales over the Christmas trading period at discount fashion store Primark in Germany and the Netherlands.

Tesco fell 2.5 percent despite reporting a rise in Christmas sales.

Premier Oil shed half a percent despite the company saying it had delivered production of 71.4 kboepd in 2016, up 24 percent on the prior year.

Recruiting firm Hays edged down marginally on reporting a 2 percent rise in quarterly net fees on a like-for-like basis.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion jumped 10 percent. The sportswear firm expects full-year headline pre-tax profit to be ahead of market expectations by up to 15 percent.

Department store Debenhams rallied 5 percent as it beat forecasts with a five percent rise in like-for-like sales during the seven-week Christmas period.

Marks & Spencer rallied 2.5 percent after reporting the first sales growth from its clothing arm in almost two years.

Mining stocks were broadly higher, with Antofagasta, Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Glencore rising 1-3 percent.

