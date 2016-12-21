Erweiterte Funktionen



FTSE 100 Slips From Two-month High




21.12.16 11:49
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell from a two-month high reached in the previous session, although expectations of stronger U.

S. growth under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump helped limit the downside.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 5 points or 0.08 percent at 7,038 in late opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.


Barclays lost half a percent while Royal Bank of Scotland advanced 0.8 percent after they were fined by the Swiss competition regulator for interest rate rigging.


Rolls-Royce gained about 1 percent on receiving a contract worth nearly $408 million.


Dairy Crest Group slid half a percent as the dairy products company announced a research partnership with Danisco Animal Nutrition, part of DuPont's Industrial Biosciences business.


Meggitt shares also dropped half a percent after the aerospace and engineering group sold its drone targets business to QinetiQ for 57.5 million pounds in cash.


Carnival fell 1.5 percent on profit taking after rising 3 percent the previous day.


In economic releases, U.K. public sector net borrowing excluding intervention dropped by GBP 0.6 billion from prior year to GBP 12.6 billion in November, the Office for National Statistics said. The expected level was GBP 12.2 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.456 minus
-0,11%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
776 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 08.12.16
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...