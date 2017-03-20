FTSE 100 Slides As Pound Gains Ground Ahead Of Inflation Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell from a record high reached last week as renewed worries about the U.



S.'s trade protectionism helped push the pound to a three-week high against the dollar.

Oil prices extended losses on supply worries and financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, weighing on sentiment.

U.K. consumer price inflation data for February is slated for release tomorrow, with economists expecting the headline index to breach the Bank of England's target of 2 percent. On a monthly basis, the CPI index is expected to rise 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 13 points or 0.18 percent at 7,411 in late opening deals after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session to close at a record high.

BHP Billiton fell 1 percent as a 39-day strike at La Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, looked set to drag on for more weeks.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group declined 1.5 percent on reports that it is in talks with former shareholders to resolve claims relating to its GBP12.00 billion cash-call in 2008.

Unilever rose half a percent after reports that it is preparing to sell some of its food brands in a 6 billion pounds or $7.4 billion deal, partly in response to the recently rejected takeover offer from Kraft Heinz.

Vodafone Group edged up marginally after announcing an agreement to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM