FTSE 100 Rises As Miners Surge

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rallied on Thursday, with mining and energy stocks leading advances, as the dollar's slide in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision helped support metals and oil prices.



Banks also gained ground on expectations that they will benefit from higher interest rates.

The Bank of England will announce its rate decision later today, though analysts expect no changes.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged, as widely expected, saying the economy is on a moderate recovery trend.

The Swiss National Bank also kept its loose monetary policy unchanged but nudged its short-term inflation forecast higher.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 69 points or 0.94 percent at 7,438 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

Shares of Vedanta Resources jumped 6 percent on news that Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal will invest $2.44 billion in the mining firm.

Miners Glencore, Fresnillo, Randgold Resources, Antofagasta and Anglo American jumped 5-9 percent, while oil majors BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and Tullow Oil climbed 1-3 percent.

Lenders Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group advanced around 1 percent each.

Retailer J Sainsbury dropped 1 percent after reporting a fall in supermarket sales in the first nine weeks of the year.

Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty tumbled 3.5 percent despite the company returning to profit after two years of losses.

