FTSE 100 Marginally Lower In Early Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Friday after eight sessions of gains.



With Thursday's ADP report showing fewer-than-expected new jobs, investors now look ahead to the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly employment report for December for fresh clues on the pace of possible U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 6 points or 0.09 percent at 7,189 in opening deals, but remained on track for its fifth straight week of gains.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo and Randgold Resources lost about 2 percent each as gold prices slipped from a five-week high hit overnight amid some doubts on the pace of interest rate rises in the U.S. this year.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto shed about half a percent each as base metal prices struggled for traction.

EasyJet slid half a percent despite the low-cost airline reporting improved passenger numbers and load factor for December.

Reinforced polymer products maker Fenner jumped 14 percent after saying it is expecting better FY results.

Lloyds Banking Group rallied 2 percent after a rating upgrade by research analysts at Barclays Plc.

