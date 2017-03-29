FTSE 100 Marginally Lower In Choppy Trade

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fluctuated on Wednesday and the sterling hit a one-week low against the dollar as investors awaited the start of the process of the UK's exit from the EU.





British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday signed the historic letter invoking Article 50 that will be sent to the European Union later today. There will be a two-year negotiating window before Britain actually leaves the bloc.

European Council President Donald Tusk is scheduled to make a press statement in Brussels on the U.K. notification around 13.45 local time.

Interestingly, the start of the formal Brexit process comes a day after the Scottish Parliament backed Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second independence referendum.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,341 in choppy trade after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Tesco slid marginally after its boss Dave Lewis defended the supermarket's takeover of Booker Group.

Tour operator TUI rose half a percent after reiterating its full-year guidance.

In economic releases, the number of loans approved for house purchases fell to 68,315 in February from 69,114 in January, while consumer credit rose at a slower pace of GBP 1.4 billion, following a GBP 1.6 billion increase in January, central bank data showed.

