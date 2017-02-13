FTSE 100 Marginally Higher As Miners Extend Rally

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Monday as miners extended Friday's gains on the back of a rally in copper and other base metal prices.





Copper futures in China hit a fresh two-and-half year high on supply worries after a strike forced BHP Billiton to declare force majeure on shipments from its Minera Escondida copper mine in Chile.

Oil futures also rose after an IEA report said OPEC demonstrated "record compliance" of 90 percent with an output cut deal struck late last year.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 4 points or 0.05 percent at 7,263 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent on Friday.

Miners were broadly higher, with Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Glencore rising about 2 percent each.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group rose over 1 percent after reports that it is preparing to cut more than 1 billion pounds of annual operating costs by eliminating jobs and closing branches.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM