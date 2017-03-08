FTSE 100 Marginally Higher Ahead Of Budget

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally higher in choppy trade Wednesday and the pound slid to hover around a seven-week low against the dollar, as investors awaited Philip Hammond's first full Budget statement as Chancellor.



The budget announcement is due at 12:30 pm London time.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points or 0.11 percent at 7,346 after three sessions of losses.

Miners were mostly higher after a sharp rise in China's February imports indicated improvement in domestic demand. Anglo American rose half a percent, Glencore gained 1.2 percent and Antofagasta rallied 1.5 percent.

Restaurant Group shares jumped almost 9 percent. The owner of Frankie & Benny's and Garfunkel's restaurants has announced a turnaround plan after posting a pre-tax loss of £40m in the year to January 1.

ITV added 1.5 percent after it joined forces with rival broadcasted BBC to launch BritBox in the United States.

Satellite operator Inmarsat jumped more than 6 percent. The company unveiled a deal with International Consolidated Airlines Group for its aviation broadband network after reporting a rise in annual revenue.

Security services group G4S climbed 6 percent on reporting a 14 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profits.

On the flip side, insurer Legal & General fell over 1 percent after its Solvency II ratio, a measure of the company's ability to meet its obligations in the event of a severe shock, dropped from a year earlier.

Motor insurance firm Admiral Group slipped half a percent on reporting a big drop in 2016 profits.

