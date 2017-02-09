FTSE 100 Little Changed As Pound Ticks Up

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were fluctuating in early trade Thursday after two days of gains.



While oil prices rebounded after a sharp sell-off earlier in the week, the pound strengthened against major rivals on a light day on the economic front.

The pound's strength comes after Britain's House of Commons gave its final approval Wednesday to a Bill authorizing the government to start exit talks with the European Union.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,189 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher in the previous session.

Aviva shares advanced 1 percent. The life and health insurer is selling its entire 50 percent holding in French life insurance joint venture Antarius to Sogecap, a unit of Societe Generale S.A. France, for about 425 million pounds or 500 million euros.

British Gas owner Centrica rose half a percent after announcing it has created a new global division to focus on residential and business end-customers.

Tour operator Thomas Cook Group lost as much as 6 percent after its first-quarter pretax loss widened due to higher costs.

Mining giant BHP Billiton dropped 1.5 percent after its board approved expenditure of $2.2 billion for its share of the development of the Mad Dog Phase 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Henderson Group lost 2.5 percent. The investment manager said it had suffered £4bn of outflows in 2016 in the aftermath of the EU referendum.

Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew plunged 3.5 percent on reporting a 7 percent drop in full-year trading profit.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

