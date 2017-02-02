FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings results and looked ahead to the Bank of England's interest rate decision.



While leaving interest rates on hold, the central bank is expected to raise its inflation and economic growth forecasts for 2017.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,106 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher in the previous session. The pound sterling hovered near a fresh multi-week high against the U.S. dollar ahead of the all-important BoE rate decision.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca fell nearly 2 percent after providing a cautious guidance for 2017.

Vodafone dropped 1.5 percent. Hit by intense competition from rivals in Britain and India, the mobile phone group said it would meet the "lower end" of its underlying earnings growth range of 3-6 percent in the full year.

Johnson Matthey shares shed half a percent even as the chemicals giant confirmed its outlook for the full year.

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell climbed 1.5 percent even as its fourth-quarter earnings excluding exceptional items came in well below analysts' forecast.

Glencore rose half a percent as the Anglo-Swiss miner reported full-year production in line with guidance, reflecting production suspensions in copper, zinc, coal and oil.

