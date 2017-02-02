Erweiterte Funktionen



FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision




02.02.17 11:27
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings results and looked ahead to the Bank of England's interest rate decision.

While leaving interest rates on hold, the central bank is expected to raise its inflation and economic growth forecasts for 2017.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 7,106 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher in the previous session. The pound sterling hovered near a fresh multi-week high against the U.S. dollar ahead of the all-important BoE rate decision.


Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca fell nearly 2 percent after providing a cautious guidance for 2017.


Vodafone dropped 1.5 percent. Hit by intense competition from rivals in Britain and India, the mobile phone group said it would meet the "lower end" of its underlying earnings growth range of 3-6 percent in the full year.


Johnson Matthey shares shed half a percent even as the chemicals giant confirmed its outlook for the full year.


Oil major Royal Dutch Shell climbed 1.5 percent even as its fourth-quarter earnings excluding exceptional items came in well below analysts' forecast.


Glencore rose half a percent as the Anglo-Swiss miner reported full-year production in line with guidance, reflecting production suspensions in copper, zinc, coal and oil.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.628 minus
-0,27%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
783 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 31.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...