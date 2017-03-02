Erweiterte Funktionen



FTSE 100 Lacks Direction Amid Mixed Earnings




02.03.17 11:28
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fluctuated in early trade Thursday as the pound strengthened and earnings results proved a mixed bag.

Upbeat construction activity data did little to boost sentiment after strong gains in the previous session.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 5 points or 0.07 percent at 7,378 in late opening deals after climbing 1.6 percent to close at a record high in the previous session.


Outsourcing group Capita slumped 9 percent. The company announced the departure of chief executive Andy Parker after reporting a 19 percent fall in 2016 underlying pre-tax profit, reflecting the impact of non-underlying charges.


Travis Perkins fell over 7 percent after the building materials supplier reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit for 2016 because of restructuring costs.


Merlin Entertainments lost more than 3 percent despite the leisure group reporting a rise in 2016 profits.


On the positive side, Melrose Industries shares jumped 16 percent. The company more than tripled its full-year revenue and said it is in the process of looking for its next acquisition.


Military and civil systems provider Cobham gained 4 percent on saying it would raise 500 million pounds via a rights issue.


Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
12.065 minus
-0,02%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
