FTSE 100 Lacks Direction Amid Mixed Earnings

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fluctuated in early trade Thursday as the pound strengthened and earnings results proved a mixed bag.



Upbeat construction activity data did little to boost sentiment after strong gains in the previous session.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 5 points or 0.07 percent at 7,378 in late opening deals after climbing 1.6 percent to close at a record high in the previous session.

Outsourcing group Capita slumped 9 percent. The company announced the departure of chief executive Andy Parker after reporting a 19 percent fall in 2016 underlying pre-tax profit, reflecting the impact of non-underlying charges.

Travis Perkins fell over 7 percent after the building materials supplier reported a 67 percent slump in pretax profit for 2016 because of restructuring costs.

Merlin Entertainments lost more than 3 percent despite the leisure group reporting a rise in 2016 profits.

On the positive side, Melrose Industries shares jumped 16 percent. The company more than tripled its full-year revenue and said it is in the process of looking for its next acquisition.

Military and civil systems provider Cobham gained 4 percent on saying it would raise 500 million pounds via a rights issue.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM