FTSE 100 Inches Lower As Services PMI Disappoints

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares inched lower on Friday and the pound retreated after a report showed British service sector growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in February to the weakest level in five months.





Survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showed that the PMI for the services sector dropped to 53.3 from 54.5 in January. Economists had expected the index to fall to 54.0.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak on the economic outlook at the Executives Club of Chicago at 1:00 p.m. ET, with investors looking for clues to whether another rate hike is on the table at the Fed's next gathering on March 14-15.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 23 points or 0.31 percent at 7,359 in late opening deals, but was on track for a weekly gain of 1.6 percent.

Advertising company WPP slumped 6 percent after saying it expects slower growth in 2017.

Berendsen shares plummeted 17 percent. The commercial laundry company sounded a more cautious note on its outlook for 2017, citing the legacy issues in the U.K.

Mining giant Rio Tinto lost 2 percent after saying it would hold back all outstanding performance-related pay of former CEO Sam Walsh for at least two years.

Glencore shares shed 1 percent. The company told an independent transparency board that it had paid tens of millions of dollars in mining royalties and bonuses to an Israeli businessman accused of corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

London Stock Exchange Group declined half a percent on reporting a drop in full-year net profit.

AstraZeneca rose 1 percent. Sanofi and AstraZeneca have joined hands to develop and commercialize an antibody to treat the most common respiratory illness in newborns and infants.

