Erweiterte Funktionen



FTSE 100 Inches Lower As Next Cuts Profit Guidance




04.01.17 11:14
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Wednesday as retailers Next and B&M European Value Retail came out with their festive trading updates.


While clothing retailer Next posted weaker-than-expected sales and cautioned about the outlook, discount retailer B&M European Value Retail delivered its "best-ever" Christmas trading, logging 7.2 percent growth in U.K. like-for-like sales in its third quarter.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 4 points or 0.06 percent at 7,173 in late opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.


The pound was little changed against its major rivals after the release of U.K. mortgage approvals data for November and CIPS/Markit construction PMI figures for December.


Next shares slumped more than 8 percent. The retailer cut its profit guidance for the current financial year after reporting a drop in sales over the key Christmas period.


Shares of Associated British Foods tumbled 3.5 percent and Marks and Spencer Group fell over 4 percent while B&M European Value Retail soared 7 percent.


Scottish Investment Trust rose about 1 percent after hiking special dividend.


Carnival shares edged up marginally after the cruise company unveiled the Ocean Medallion, a first-of-its-kind wearable device.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.556 minus
-0,25%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
776 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 08.12.16
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...