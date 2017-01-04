FTSE 100 Inches Lower As Next Cuts Profit Guidance

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Wednesday as retailers Next and B&M European Value Retail came out with their festive trading updates.





While clothing retailer Next posted weaker-than-expected sales and cautioned about the outlook, discount retailer B&M European Value Retail delivered its "best-ever" Christmas trading, logging 7.2 percent growth in U.K. like-for-like sales in its third quarter.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 4 points or 0.06 percent at 7,173 in late opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.

The pound was little changed against its major rivals after the release of U.K. mortgage approvals data for November and CIPS/Markit construction PMI figures for December.

Next shares slumped more than 8 percent. The retailer cut its profit guidance for the current financial year after reporting a drop in sales over the key Christmas period.

Shares of Associated British Foods tumbled 3.5 percent and Marks and Spencer Group fell over 4 percent while B&M European Value Retail soared 7 percent.

Scottish Investment Trust rose about 1 percent after hiking special dividend.

Carnival shares edged up marginally after the cruise company unveiled the Ocean Medallion, a first-of-its-kind wearable device.

