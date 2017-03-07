FTSE 100 Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Tuesday, even as gains remained capped by ongoing worries about France's presidential election and rising geopolitical tensions.





There was also no respite on the data front as survey data from mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed that U.K. house prices increased less than expected in February.

House prices edged up 0.1 percent in February from January, when prices declined 1.1 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was weaker than the expected 0.4 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points or 0.11 percent at 7,357 in late opening deals after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton advanced 1.5 percent after announcing the early results of the Maximum Tender Offers as part of its $2.5 billion bond repurchase plan.

SDL shares rallied 2 percent. The software and professional services company doubled its dividend payout after narrowing its full-year loss.

Just Eat shares jumped over 4 percent. The online food order and delivery service company doubled its full-year pre-tax profits and said it expects to see "material" growth in both revenue and underlying earnings in 2017.

On the flip side, power supplier Aggreko plunged 12.5 percent after issuing a profit warning.

Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead tumbled 2.5 percent after reporting a mixed set of numbers for the third quarter.

Retailing group Sports Direct International fell nearly 5 percent on saying the devaluation of the euro against the dollar will hit its gross margin in the current financial year.

