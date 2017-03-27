FTSE 100 Hovers Near One-month Low

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.03.17 12:03
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell for a second consecutive session on Monday as uncertainties over U.

S. policy outlook lifted pound to a seven-week high against the dollar and investors waited to see whether Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty on Wednesday, which initiates the formal process of leaving the European Union after two years.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 47 points or 0.64 percent at 7,290 after hitting a one-month low of 7,256 in early trade.


Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore tumbled 2-3 percent as copper prices retreated following Trump's healthcare legislation setback.


On the other hand, gold miner Randgold advanced 2 percent and Fresnillo added 1.5 percent as gold prices jumped on safe-haven demand.


Banks Barclays, Standard Chartered and Lloyd Banking dropped 1-2 percent after the Bank of England said it would add a new stress test to see how Britain's banks plan to adapt to the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.


Telecommunications company BT Group fell over 1 percent after it was fined 42 million pounds over contract and regulatory breaches by its infrastructure business Openreach.


Old Mutual also lost 1 percent. The financial services firm has struck a deal to sell a 24.95 percent shareholding in OM Asset Management to China's HNA Capital US in a two-step transaction for gross cash consideration of about $446 million.



FirstGroup shares rallied 3 percent after the transport firm won a contract from the U.K. Department for Transport to operate trains on the South Western rail franchise.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



