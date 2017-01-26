Erweiterte Funktionen



FTSE 100 Holds Steady Despite Mixed Earnings




26.01.17 11:57
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares eked out modest gains in early trade Thursday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports and preliminary estimates showed the U.

K. economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, largely driven by services.


GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace of growth as seen in the previous two quarters. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent expansion.


Separately, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed that mortgage approvals for house purchases hit a nine-month high in December, exceeding economists' expectations.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 13 points or 0.19 percent at 7,177 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.


Royal Bank of Scotland Group rallied 4.5 percent after setting aside a $3.8 billion to cover fines and litigation costs related to its issuance and underwriting of U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities.


Drinks maker Diageo soared 5 percent after its sales growth beat forecasts.


Media firm Sky Plc rose half a percent despite reporting lower half-year earnings.


Lonmin shares plunged 13 percent. The platinum miner is reviewing its capital expenditure after production of platinum and platinum group metals both declined in the first quarter.


Hotel and coffee shop owner Whitbread lost 5 percent on saying its full-year results will be in line with expectations.


Anglo American slid half a percent after its fourth-quarter copper production declined 19 percent from last year.


Daily Mail & General Trust tumbled 7 percent after slashing its revenue forecast for the information unit.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.863 plus
+0,48%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
780 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 19.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...