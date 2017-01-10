FTSE 100 Extends Winning Run As Pound Weakens

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares set another record high on Tuesday as the pound eased further to hit a fresh 10-week low on Brexit worries and supermarket operator Morrisons raised its profit guidance after delivering its strongest festive performance in seven years.



A rebound in oil prices after steep overnight losses also supported underlying sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 17 points or 0.24 percent at 7,254 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets climbed 4 percent as it reported a 2.9 percent increase in like-for-like sales for the nine weeks to January 1.

Phoenix Group Holdings rose half a percent after the insurance provider achieved its 2016 target for cash regeneration.

Self-storage provider Big Yellow Group also gained half a percent on reporting a 7 percent increase in third-quarter revenue.

Just Eat slumped 8 percent after its online food orders slowed in the fourth quarter.

Tullow Oil shares fell about 2.5 percent after the energy major agreed to sell a stake in a Ugandan oil project to French group Total SA for $900 million.

