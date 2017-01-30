FTSE 100 Edges Lower On Trump Uncertainty; Vodafone Shares Rally 3%

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell in cautious trade on Monday even as Vodafone shares rallied on news that it is in discussions to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular to take on new entrant Reliance Jio.





The news of potential merger was overshadowed by negative reactions from around the world to U.S. President's Trump's travel ban on refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In economic releases, the U.K. private sector growth eased in three months to January, although retailers reported decent growth and output growth remained robust among manufacturers, the Confederation of British Industry said in a report. The corresponding growth indicator fell to +10 percent from +17 percent in December.

Separately, a survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce revealed that U.K. companies still see Europe as a primary market for both selling and sourcing inputs - even after the U.K. leaves the EU.

Investors look forward to monetary policy decisions in the U.S., U.K. and Japan as well as Chinese manufacturing and U.S. jobs data this week for further direction.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 65 points or 0.92 percent at 7,118 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday following Tesco's announcement that it will merge with Booker Group.

Commodity-related stocks traded mostly lower, with Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Tullow Oil falling 1-3 percent.

Randgold Resources lost 1 percent after saying it is in discussions to resolve an illegal sit-in which started at the company's Tongon mine in Côte d'Ivoire late on January 26 by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments.

Vodafone Group shares rallied 3 percent. In a statement, the mobile telecoms giant said it is in discussions with the Aditya Birla Group about an all share merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM